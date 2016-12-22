Gurugram bank officials protest against RBI

Gurugram: A number of government bank officials here on Wednesday protested against the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) demanding, among other things, supply of sufficient cash in small value currency notes.

Bank officials from Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Corporation Bank and Union Bank of India (UBI) protested outside the office of Lead District Manager's (LDM) office in Sector 31 here.

Satish Vats, Joint Secretary of Syndicate Bank Officers Association (SBOA)-Delhi Zone, former Director of Syndicate Bank Suresh Rastogi and Vijay Aggarwal were leading the protest.

They said bank officials and employees guilty of corruption and mismanagement must be punished but it is wrong to say that all bank officers and employees are not doing their duty well.

"It has been decided by our confederation to hold demonstrations on Thursday in front of RBI or somewhere near its offices all over the country against the vague and contentious instructions issued, shifting the entire responsibility to bank officials," the protestors said.

They said: "We demand smooth supply of small denomination notes to mitigate the sufferings of our customers and immediate action against dishonest officials. The media should be informed at the earliest."

The demonstration was held in front of the LDM office in Sector 31, as it is a local representative and no RBI office is situated at Gurugram.

LDM R.C. Nayak told IANS that Gurugram needs at least Rs 2,000 crore daily but the city's 715 banks are getting a very small share against the demand.

Nayak said that on Wednesday Rs 60 crore were provided to banks till the afternoon.

He further added that after the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, Gurugram banks received at least Rs 18 crore on Nov 9 and about Rs 350 crore on Nov 10.

He added that Gurugram banks have received a total of Rs 4,147.16 crore since then.

"Six chests of the Gurugram banks received Rs 1,360 crore, of which Rs 558 crore were provided to 76 branches of HDFC bank," Nayak said.