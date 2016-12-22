Rs 31 lakh in old currency notes seized at New Delhi Railway station
| Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:52
New Delhi: In yet another crackdown on people carrying unaccounted wealth, old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 worth Rs 31 lakh have been seized from a person at New Delhi Railway station on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the Income Tax Department (I-T) has been informed about the incident and further investigation in the case are underway. 

Post government's demonetisation move, the I-T department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigation agencies have been conducting raids to crackdown on illegal money launderers and have unearthed wealth amounting to millions of rupees including gold and diamond items.

PM Modi on November 8 announced the banning of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes and replaced them with new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes in order to crackdown on black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and moving India towards cashless economy. 

 

 

