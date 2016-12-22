North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy to be inaugurated today

Shillong: AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH) here on December 22, said an official statement.

According to the ministry, NEIAH will provide health care to people of northeastern and Sikkim under ayurveda and homoeopathy systems of medicine.

"The Institute is having college of ayurveda and college of homoeopathy with admission capacity of 50 students each along with a 100-bed ayurvedic hospital and a 50-bed homoeopathy hospital, Documentation-cum-Research and Development Centre and Pharmacy with Drug Testing Laboratory," said the statement.

The institute will independent and co-located beside the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences to offer education and health care facilities through ayurveda and homoeopathy under one platform.

"Moreover, it is designed to facilitate the promotion of ayurveda and homoeopathy, the expansion of health care facilities, improvement in the doctor-population ratio and research and development on bio-resources in the northeast," said the statement.

Among the objectives behind setting up the NEIAH are to to conduct experiment and develop patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate education in all branches of the ayurvedic and homoeopathic systems of medicine; to conduct research on various aspect sof both systems of medicine and to provide medical care through both to the people.