Flying with your family? Pay more to sit with them

New Delhi: Apart from using family sentiments to portray a good commercial image, airline boardrooms have figured out a way of using the same to increase their revenues. The latest revenue generator in the industry comes from making families to pay mare to sit together.

Commonly known as 'seat selection fee' or 'family fee' by different airlines round the world, made its debut in the industry about 8 years ago. The fee will be emerging as a ruthless avatar in the Indian aviation sector from this year only.

The 'family fee' was introduced by the Air India in the month of May. Following to which private carrier Jet Airways has revised its seat selection fee recently.

As per a circular issued to the travel agents on December 12, it listed a comprehensive seat selection fee chart, which charges different fees depending not just on the destination, but also the month and date of travel.

Commenting on the new circular, an aviation consultant said, "On flights between India and the Middle East and Asian countries, the categories are high season, peak season and other months. It's evident that when the revenue they earned from baggage fees and cancellation fees came down, Jet increased the seat selection fee."

The order comes in after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), asked to put a cap on baggage fees and cancellation fees this year. Post the order; airlines have turned to seat selection fee to raise their ancillary revenue or money from non-ticket sources such as baggage fees, preferred seat, food bought on board, and other such things.

As per Sudhakara Reddy of Air Passengers Association of India, a consumer rights body said, "The DGCA should carry out a comparative study on the seat selection fees charged by airlines in other countries. But it has not yet come out with the revised guidelines on charges that airlines can levy for unbundled services."