Raipur: In a major bust on human trafficking on Wednesday, police rescued 70 persons and arrested 5 in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, local police busted a racket of human trafficking which resulted in salvaging of at least 70 individuals. Among the rescued, there were 20 minor boys and 13 minor girls who were going to be sold by the traffickers.

Police arrested 5 people who were running the racket in the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh.

(Further details awaited...)