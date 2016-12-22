Another crackdown on unaccounted wealth: Rs 20,31,500 seized in Chandausi, UP; 2 arrested

New Delhi: In another major crackdown on unaccounted wealth, at least have been arrested with Rs 20,31,500 in Chandausi area of Sambhal district on Wednesday.

Initial investigation revealed that out of Rs 20,31,500 that was seized, around Rs 16 lakh have been found in new Rs 2000 currency notes. Meanwhile, further probe in the case is underway.

Earlier today, around Rs 31 lakh were recovered from a person at New Delhi Railway station. However, the money that was seized was in old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

Post government's demonetisation move, the I-T department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigation agencies have been conducting raids to crackdown on illegal money launderers and have unearthed wealth amounting to millions of rupees including gold and diamond items.