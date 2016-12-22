Bengaluru horror! 19-year-old stabbed in college parking lot

New Delhi: In a tragic incident coming from Bengaluru, a 19-year-old was stabbed at a parking lot outside the college premises on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital and was later shifted to two different hospitals.

The 19-year-old victim who was identified as J Harsha Jagadish a resident of Kalidasa Layout in Srinagar was a second-year diploma student of mechanical engineering at PES Polytechnic, Hanumanthanagar. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning at Jayadeva hospital in Jayanagar.

Commenting on the matter, a police officer investigating the case said that Harsha was playing Pokemon Go sitting on his motorcycle at the parking lot. Around 1pm, four youths approached him, stabbed him in the back and fled, he added.

“For almost 40 minutes, neither Harsha nor his friends realised he had been stabbed. His friends panicked when they noticed blood stains on his shirt, but by then Harsha had started losing consciousness. Assuming that he had met with an accident earlier in the day, his friends contacted his father Jagadish”, police said.

Later, Harsha was rushed to the nearest clinic clinic on 50 Feet Road, Hanumanthanagar, by his father who reached the crime spot in some time. The doctor at the clinic later referred Harsha to a hospital. Harsha was then rushed to KIMS in VV Puram by 4 pm.

Father of deceased, Jagdish, said that he wasn't even aware about the stabbing until doctors told so.

Speaking to a leading daily, Jagdish said, "The doctors at KIMS asked us to take Harsha to Jayadeva hospital, Jayanagar, where we arrived around 6 pm. He was taken to an operation theatre by 7:30 pm. The hospital declared him dead around 12:30 am."

"Harsha took some money from me on Tuesday morning saying the college had fined him for falling short of attendance. Before entering the operation theatre, he told me, ‘Appa Nanenu Tappu Madilla' (Father, I haven't done anything wrong),” Jagadish said.

The investigations are underway to identify the accused. A case has been registered in the following case under Indian penal Code (IPC) Section 302.