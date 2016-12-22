Firing in Bandipora village, J&K; suspected terrorists hiding

Srinagar: Firing is underway in Bandipora’s Hajin Village in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after security officials here received information about some terrorists hiding in the area.

As per initial reports, the Army and police have cordoned off the area but reports have come that the terrorists, who were hiding there, may have been escaped. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, the search operations to nab the terrorists are underway.

Almost a week ago, a man was fired at and injured by suspected militants in the Bandipora district. 27-year-old Muhammad Iqbal Wani, a driver by profession, was shot at and injured in Hajin area of Bandipora during the night, said a police official. The injured driver was taken to hospital where doctors said he was stable and out of danger.

(Further details awaited...)