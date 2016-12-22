5 arrested near Chennai airport with Rs 1.34 cr in Rs 2000 notes
Chennai: In a latest breakthrough Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed 5 people with Rs 1.34 crore in new denomination notes of Rs 2,000.

As per reports, the DRI officials nabbed the 5 accused after they had suspicion over the black plastic bag which the accused were carrying.

Earlier today, sleuths nabbed a person with Rs 31 lakh in old currency notes from New Delhi station.

Previously, 20 kg gold biscuits were seized from an Air India flight and 5 persons were arrested. The officials said surveillance has been enhanced owing to continuous instances of smuggling.

 

(More inputs to follow...)

 

