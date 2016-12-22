ED arrests Kolkata businessman Parasmal Lodha for allegedly converting Rs 25 crore old currency notes to new

Kolkata: Parasmal Lodha, a businessman, who was earlier in the day arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for converting over Rs 25 crore in old currency notes to new ones in Shekhar Reddy & Rohit Tandon cases, has now been produced in the Saket court, Delhi.

Parasmal Lodha was earlier detained at Mumbai airport after Income-Tax (I-T) officials found that the cash seized from the office of lawyer Rohit Tandon in Greater Kailash-1 (GK-1), Delhi belonged to him, according to News18. Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is underway.

"We had called Lodha on Wednesday for questioning him over the conversion of more than Rs 25 crores of old notes to new currency in Shekhar Reddy and Rohit Tandon cases. He was arrested late Wednesday night," an ED official said.

Post Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) led government's demonetisation move, the ED, Income Tax Department and other investigation agencies have busted nexus and booked people involved in illegally ways of laundering money. These departments have raided several banks, government officials, others and have seized wealth amounting in corers of rupees including gold, diamond items.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his most important decision so far during his tenure banned old Rs 500/1000 currency notes and replaced them with new Rs 500, Rs 2000 notes.

The move by the government was taken to crackdown on black money, unaccounted wealth, corruption and counterfeit currency.

