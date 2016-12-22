ED arrests Kolkata businessman Parasmal Lodha for allegedly converting Rs 25 crore old currency notes to new

Kolkata: Parasmal Lodha, a businessman, who was earlier in the day arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for converting over Rs 25 crore in old currency notes to new ones in Shekhar Reddy & Rohit Tandon cases, has now been produced in the Saket court, Delhi.
Parasmal Lodha was earlier detained at Mumbai airport after Income-Tax (I-T) officials found that the cash seized from the office of lawyer Rohit Tandon in Greater Kailash-1 (GK-1), Delhi belonged to him, according to News18. Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is underway.
ED arrests Paras Mal Lodha, involved in conversion of more than Rs 25 Crores of old notes to new notes in Shekhar Reddy & Rohit Tandon cases
