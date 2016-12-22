Expired drugs given to animals in Delhi Zoo, Maneka Gandhi urges action

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park, or the Delhi zoo is again raising eyebrows after a Central Zoo Authority (CZA) enquiry found the presence of a date rape drug ketamine, highly valued in drug markets, in the zoo premises.

Earlier, the Delhi zoo which was in the news for falsified postmortem reports and underreporting deaths of animals is, now being accused of administering expired medicines to the zoo animals.

The records of the drug ketamine among the medications were considered not credible.

The CZA was of the knowledge that a single 50 ml vial of ketamine has to be supplied to the zoo, which is used as an anaesthetic and pain reliever, whereas the zoo authorities admitted to holding five 10 ml vials of the medication.

“The date rape drug has a high value in the black market. This raises questions," explained a CZA official. “The records show one vial of 50 ml was to be supplied, but how did the zoo get five vials of 10 ml each? The stock register also showed the ketamine stock to be nil, but the zoo still possessed two 10 ml vials.’’

Even the details in the existing documentation did not match with the stocks being held.

Reportedly, the CZA also found Replanta among the expired medicines that were procured in 2008, a year into its life of three years.

The expiry date recorded in the medicine stock is registered as “not mentioned” instead of 2010, which shows continued administration of the drug went well past the expiry year.

The details of the animals on which the medicine was used on several occasions had not been recorded by the zoo authorities.

The zoo had also removed rhino horns from its custody without proper documentation.

The CZA report has been submitted to the Ministry of environment and forests for further action.

Maneka Gandhi, who is the Women and Child Development Minister, on Wednesday wrote to the ministry of environment and forests, advising them to take immediate action against the director and veterinary staff of Delhi Zoo.

"Such complete corruption at the zoo can only be possible when the management has no fear of law and no regard for the regulators,“ the minister said in her letter.“May I request you to issue orders to immediately prosecute the director, Delhi Zoo, and the veterinary staff so as to set an example for the other non-complying zoos," said Gandhi.