Is Harbhajan Singh going to join Congress for Punjab Assembly elections?

New Delhi: With the Assembly polls coming up in the state of Punjab next year, it seems that political parties have already started looking for popular personalities to lure more votes.

According to some unconfirmed sources, Team India’s spin master Harbhajan Singh may soon enter into politics and contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state on Congress' seat.

Although, nothing has been confirmed in this matter, but if media reports are to be believed, then Harbhajan may contest from Jalandhar seat. Meanwhile, the cricketer is in touch with Congress party leaders.

Giving his reaction on the issue, Senior Congress party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he would be happy if Harbhajan Singh joins the party and contest the upcoming elections in the state.

Earlier, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, had resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing several differences as a reason. With Sindhu’s wife, who already joined the Congress party, reports are also doing the rounds that Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be joining the party.

Speaking over Navjot Singh Sidhu's undecided stand on whether to join Congress or not, Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that it was for the Sidhu couple to decide who will contest on Congress ticket from Amritsar. He was responding to a query on the possibility of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu contesting the assembly polls from Amritsar.

"The one-family-one-ticket norm will be strictly adhered to in all cases," he added ruling out the possibility of both Navjot Sidhu and his wife, who has already joined the Congress, getting party tickets.