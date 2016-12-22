UP Cabinet set to include 17 OBCs in SC list

New Delhi: In a new attempt to lure the voter prior to the Uttar Pradesh Elections, Samajwadi Party and Lucknow Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that all 17 Other Backward Castes (OBC) which was not listed under any category will now be coming under the category of Scheduled Castes (SC).

As per a report by a leading daily, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet will be including Kahar, Kashyup, Kewat, Mallah, Nishad, Kamhar, Prajapati etc. under SC category.

While speaking to the media, Lucknow CM said that their party has done a lot of work for the state and will continue doing so if brought in the power again.

Previously, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav went on a ribbon cutting spree and set a record of sorts. The 43-year-old inaugurated 910 projects, laid foundation stones of 13 more, distributed free laptop to 26,000 students and gave away cheques under the Samajwadi Pension Scheme to a whopping 91,125 beneficiaries.