TN CS P Rama Mohana Rao sacked; IAS Girija Vaidyanathan given the charge

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday sacked the Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, a day after Income Tax (I-T) officials conducted raid at his residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai. IAS officer Girija Vaidyanathan has now been appointed as the new chief secretary of the state.

Girija Vaidyanathan was the former Health Secretary and has huge experience in handling the health department.

According to reports, raids were also conducted at Rao's son Vivek's residence. The I-T officials recovered Rs 2000 notes amounting to Rs 30 lakh, five kilograms of gold with some other documents.

Searches were also conducted in Rao's office in the state secretariat and in several other places connected to Rao, his son and others. The raid ended on early Thursday morning. A senior official in the IT Department said that cash in new currency was seized from the raided premises.

Ironically, Rao holds the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and the Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

Rao was appointed to the post overlooking the seniority of several IAS officials. Sources also said that the searches of Rao's residence and office were linked to the earlier IT raids on the residence of businessmen J Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.

The IT department had recently seized 177 kg of gold and cash totalling Rs 96 crore in old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs 34 crore in new currency from the three.

