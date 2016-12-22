PM Modi takes dig at RaGa; says less possibility of an 'earthquake' occurring

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi and took a string of jibes at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi laughed off the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi, who claimed to have concrete proof of corruption against him. The PM also took a dig at former PM Manmohan Singh.

Speaking at the event, he lamented that he is bearing the legacy which the previous government has left behind. He also said, “I never imagined that some politicians will so openly support the corrupt.”

PM Modi has been urging the public of the nation to use mobile banking and other technology-related services in an effort to go cashless and curb the hoarding of black money. Retaliating to this earlier, Manmohan Singh had said that urging a nation to go digital, where 50% of the public is poor, is pointless.

Ridiculing the allegations of Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “A young politician is learning to speak in public and my happiness is off the limits whenever I see him speaking.”

“It’s good that he has started speaking because if he would have stayed quiet, an earthquake would have occurred which would have taken 10 years for the country to get over with”, he replied on Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ remark.