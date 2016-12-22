Ayurvastra—A clothing range launched by Joy of Life that helps boost immunity

New Delhi: In the race to move forward in life, there are a few significant things that are being neglected by people and one of them is health.

In the 21st century when all the equipment or products that we use are backed with latest technology, the question that excites many is what will be the result if Ayurveda and technology come together to create an innovative product.

An Indian garment manufacturer claims that the garments which are manufactured using herbs and organic substances has healing power an well as the power to boost one's immunity system.

'Joy of Live' is an organic clothing brand by Advantage Organic Natural Technologies Limited (AONTL); it announced the opening of its first factory in Shimla, one of the most popular vacation destinations in Himachal Pradesh in northern India.

One of the biggest reasons it got a nod from the government for setting up a factory in the particular region is because it's production unit includes an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and an Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) that purify water and remove any toxic waste emitted from the factory to protect the environment.

The MD of the company, Rajeev Rai Sachdev, claims that the technology used by them produces apparels that have skin fortifying, protective and curative properties. These properties, he says, never wash out and help treat the likes of eczema and psoriasis and provide stress relief and mental strength.

Joy of Life’s products have been tested and tweaked at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, and test marketed in Japan and Australia.

NewsX toured the Joy of Life factory in Himachal Pradesh and spoke to the MD. Watch the full interview and tour here: