Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates Sahitya Akademi winners

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri and other authors who were honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2016.

"Congratulations to Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri and all other writers and poets in various languages named winners of Sahitya Akademi award 2016," Banerjee tweeted.

The expert on Indian epics and Puranas was recognised for his book of essays 'Mahabharater Astadashi'.

English novelist Jerry Pinto and Hindi author Nasira Sharma were among the 24 authors named for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2016.

The awards comprising a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, as well as a shawl and a cheque of Rs 100,000 will be presented to the authors on February 22, 2017.