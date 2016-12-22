27-year-old with valuables worth Rs 20 lakh apprehended at IGI airport

New Delhi: Cracking down a robbery case, a 27-year-old has been apprehended with valuables and articles worth more than Rs 20 lakh including 218 mobiles in a theft case of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

According to initial reports, the concerned department is further interrogating the person and trying to access the information as from where the accused was able to travel with such a large amount of cash and other items.

Delhi: 27-yr-old apprehended & valuables/articles worth more than Rs 20 lakh including 218 mobiles recovered in theft case of IGI airport. pic.twitter.com/4apzNookyn — ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016

Few months back, 2 employees of Air India-SATS, were arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables from a woman's bag at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

(More details awaited ... )