RBI Governor Urjit Patel to appear before Parliament Committee on 19 January

New Delhi: Amid the demonetisation drive in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel’s meeting with the Parliament Committee on Finance, which was scheduled to take place today, has now been postponed.

According to sources, the exact reason for the postponement of the meeting is not yet known but it is expected that the RBI Governor will be meeting the Parliament Committee on January 19.

Earlier, in a meeting that lasted two and half hours, Parliamentry Standing Committee on Finance consulted the current status of demonetisation with experts. However, in the second half, where the RBI Governor was supposed to meet the committee members, the meeting was postponed. Urjit Patel will now also be meeting with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) officials, IT and other experts on January 19.

Going by the reports, the discussions are expected to be held on how to increase the amount of penetration as far as cashless transactions are concerned. Another major concern will be on how to increase the rate of cashless transactions from current 3% to 90% in the country.