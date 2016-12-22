India, Japan cooperation will strengthen bilateral ties: President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday greeted Japanese Emperor Akihito on his birthday which falls on December 23, and expressed his confidence that the 'cooperation in diverse sectors' will further strengthen the bilateral relationship of the two countries.

In his message, the President said: "On behalf of the government and the people of India as well as on my own behalf, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations on the occasion of Your Majesty's birthday."

"Please accept my best wishes for Your Majesty's good health and personal well-being as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Japan," he said.

Mukherjee said that India and Japan enjoy traditionally warm and friendly relations and our 'special strategic and global partnership' builds upon our civilisational links and shared heritage of Hindu-Buddhist thought and philosophy.

"As vibrant democracies and two large Asian economies, we are working together to address contemporary issues and to advance the cause of peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. I am confident that our cooperation in diverse sectors will further strengthen our bilateral relationship," the President added.