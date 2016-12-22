Justice at last for Ludhiana acid-attack girl; 6 get life imprisonment

New Delhi: In a sensational acid attack by a jilted lover on a bride in Ludhiana involving a high-profile socialite of Patiala and her alleged criminal paramour has finally been unearthed after three years.

The incident that took place around 3 years back on December 7, 2013 was solved on 21 December by the Ludhiana police resulting in the imprisonment of the main accused Amritpal Kaur, alias Pari, and four of her accomplices in the sensational acid attack.

While recounting the incident, Nirmal Singh Dhillon, then Commissioner of Police, said that the bride who was a resident of Barnala suffered acid burns in a beauty parlour barely few hours before her marriage.

During the investigation of case, a letter was recovered by the police indicating the involvement of a jilted lover. Following the recovery of the letter, police picked up three suspects out which the younger one was in one-sided love with Harpreet Kaur (acid attack victim).

Not being satisfied with the current outcomes, Nirmal Singh had decided to conduct a further probe into the case.

After Pari was nabbed by the police, the investigating team spoke to the groom’s (Honey) mother who knew about the bride’s visit to the beauty parlour.

Further disclosing the matter an investigating officer said, "Honey’s mother told me that his divorced daughter-in-law Pari had called up on December 6 (a day before the wedding) and asked about the schedule as to when the bride was going to visit the beauty parlour. That was the first clue. We immediately gather the call details and locations of the persons Pari was in touch with. The call location showed the accused persons were in Barnala on December 1 and 6 and at Doraha on December 4 when the pre-wedding function was taking place. They had even tried to throw acid on Harpreet but failed. At Doraha, they had smeared the pandal with blood which caused panic."

During the investigation the police also came to know that Pari had called up at the beauty parlour and referred herself as a sister-in-law of the bride. She then enquired about the time of booking on the pretext of making payment for the bridal makeup.

After a series of excavating details, Pari was contacted after which her uncle offered a heavy bribe to the officials.

As per an investigating office, "The case was clear to us. We went to Pari’s house at Ranjit Nagar in Patiala and told her to call her paramour Parwinder Singh, alias Pawan, of Bakshiwala village. Parwinder, who used to enter Pari’s house through the bathroom, was shocked to find the police instead of Pari. He tried to escape and got injured".

The accused, Pari, was married to Honey’s elder brother Sunny, a native of Doraha. Pari had a troubled marriage and was divorced after 10 years of marriage. She, along with her two children, was living with her parents at a house in Patiala. She was married to an England-based NRI, who left her after solemnising marriage.

As the time passed, Pari got into an intimate relationship with Parwinder Singh, a notorious criminal of the area. She was agitated after she got to know that Honey was getting married to a Barnala-based girl. Initially Parwinder had hatched a plan to kill the brothers but the idea was rejected by Pari.

Nirmal Singh Dhillon, then Commissioner of Police, today gave credit to his team of the then DCP Harsh Bansal, then ADCP- III Joginder Singh and then ACP- West Gurpreet Kaur Purewal. While giving special credit to then ACP- Crime Gurbans Bains, Dhillon said without his effort the case would have remained a mystery.

Finally, the accused decided to target the victim and as per the plan Parwinder, along with Sunpreet, Rakesh, Gursewak and Jaspreet, reached the beauty parlour and threw acid on the bride.

All the six accused in the beauty parlour acid attack case have been rewarded with life imprisonment.