BJP 2017 plans—Calendar launched, toilet locator app too
| Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 15:35
New Delhi: The Information & Broadcasting Minister (I&B) Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday released the Government of India Calendar 2017 at a function held at National media centre in the national capital.
 
The I&B minister along with Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, serving as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the government, launched the calendar which is based on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) motto, "Mera desh badal raha hai, aage badh raha hai".
 
Apart from the 2017 calendar, an application for the same was also launched by the minister.
 
During the calendar launch, the digitisation was taken up to the next level by M Venkaiah Naidu as the I&B minister in awe to promote the Swachh Bharat campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Google toilet locator application.
 
Addressing the media about the launch, Naidu said that this application will help people to locate a nearest toilet. Hence, putting an end to the open-defecation.
 
 
