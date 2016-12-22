Najeeb Jung resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday submitted his resignation to the Centre.
 
 
65-year-old Jung had taken charge in July 13 and had 18 months of tenure remaining. His tenure was in constant news for clashes with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 
 
In a statement, Mr. Jung thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the help. He also expresssed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for their love and affection. Jung also thanked Kejriwal in his statement. 
