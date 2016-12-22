Court rejects Indrani Mukerjea’s leave plea; says can carry out rituals in Mumbai

New Delhi: In a latest CBI court pronouncement, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjee was on Thursday denied a leave for a fortnight. Indrani had submitted a plea to Court to allow her to perform her father’s last rites in Guwahati, Assam.

The court allowed Indrani to perform the rites in Mumbai and denied any permission for travel. It granted Indrani one day’s leave to go out of jail to carry out the rites.

The recent judgement comes at the backdrop of a CBI ruling on Wednesday opposing a plea by murder accused Indrani Mukerjea to be granted leave for a fortnight to perform the last rites for her late father who died on December 15.

The CBI also said that Indrani may “escape" if released and that there was also the aspect of security threat.