Nitish Kumar to take final decision on demonetisation after December 30

Patna: After completion of 50 days of demonetisation, JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will take a final decision on continuing his support or opposing it, said a party leader on Thursday.

"The party has been taking feedback from its leaders and workers over the demonetisation decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," state Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Vashisht Narain Singh told the media here.

The Prime Minister has claimed and assured the people of a normal situation after 50 days. "So, after completion of 50 days, Nitish Kumar will take a final call on the issue," Singh said.

Last Monday, Nitish Kumar himself said a cashless economy is not possible in India now and added that it will take its own time to take shape with the development of the country.

"At present, cashless economy is not possible in the country. Cash-based transactions will decrease slowly with the pace of our development process," Nitish Kumar said.

This is widely being seen as his statement ahead of shifting his old stance on demonetisation.

He said: "Even a developed country like the US has only 40 to 45 per cent cashless economy."

Nitish Kumar then added that only demonetisation is not enough to root out black money. "The central government will also have to initiate action against benami properties."

He said: "We will come out with a 'point-by-point' analysis of the note ban after December 30, the deadline fixed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for normalisation of the situation".

Two days ago, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad claimed: "Nitish Kumar has told me he will review the impact of demonetisation after 50 days and will respond to the central government accordingly."

Nitish Kumar has been supporting the note ban, much to the embarrassment of his allies -- the RJD and the Congress.

Nitish's ally Lalu said his party RJD will stage a protest against demonetisation at all the district headquarters on December 28 and hold a huge rally in Patna early next year.

"I will also sit in dharna against demonetisation in Patna and will invite Nitish Kumar in a rally to be held against demonetisation," Lalu told the media on Thursday.

Lalu has made it clear that he and his party will launch a long protest against demonetisation to unite the opposition parties across the country against the BJP and Modi.