Soon, parking space proof may be mandatory for vehicle registration

New Delhi: In future, government might allow registration of vehicles only after production of parking space availability certificate.

“In future, it would be mandated (that) no permission would be given to any construction without a toilet…no car or vehicle should be registered without adequate parking space availability certificate,” said the Union Urban Development Minister, Venkaiah Naidu at an event.

ALSO READ: BJP 2017 plans—Calendar launched, toilet locator app too As per Naidu, govt is planning the move in order to decongest the roads and is in discussion with Surface Transport Ministry to implement the same in future.

Naidu also launched ‘Google toilet locator’ at the event in order to enable people to search toilets in Delhi-NCR and Indore, MP.