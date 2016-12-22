2 officials of United India Insurance booked for unlawful activities

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against two officials of United India Insurance Co. Ltd for unlawful activities in the company in Latur, Maharashtra.

According to reports, the officials allegedly caused a loss of around Rs 3.25 crore to the state owned insurance company in the time period of 2009-2014 by issuing fraudulent insurance covers.

Earlier this week, the Madras High Court summoned the Chairman and Managing Director of the company in Tamil Nadu over its officials’ negligence in motor vehicles accident claim cases.

In May, United India Insurance reported a 26.3% fall in profit to Rs 221 crore in 2015-16 compared to the same period a year-ago.