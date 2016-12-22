Aircel-Maxis: Court order on framing charges on January 9

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday fixed January 9 for delivering order on the issue of framing charges in Aircel-Maxis deal case against former Communications Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others.

Special Judge OP Saini postponed the order saying that it was not ready till now as documents are voluminous in nature.

The court will also pronounce its order on the bail plea of Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and other accused in the Aircel-Maxis case on the next date of hearing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has chargesheeted Maran, his brother and businessman Kalanithi Maran, Chennai-based firm Sun Direct TV, Malaysian businessman TA Ananda Krishnan, Augustus Ralph Marshall and the two accused firms -- Maxis Communications Berhad of Malaysia and Astro All Asia Networks.

The chargesheet alleged that Dayanidhi Maran used his influence to help Krishnan buy Aircel by coercing its owner Sivasankaran to part with his stake.

It was alleged by Sivasankaran that Dayanidhi Maran favoured the Maxis Group in the takeover of his company. In return, he alleged, the company made investments through Astro Network in a company stated to be owned by the Maran family.

The chargesheet was filed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the other case, the Enforcement Directorate has chargesheeted Maran brothers, Kalanithi's wife Kavery Kalanithi and South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) Managing Director K Shanmugam and two companies -- SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) -- for laundering Rs 742.58 crore.