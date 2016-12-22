Mamata Banerjee announces 'Modi hatao, desh bachao' protests from Jan 1

Kolkata: Launching another all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her Trinamool Congress will hit the streets from January 1 with the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao (remove Modi, save country)".

"This is the only slogan of the day. We will be on the streets from Janauary 1 holding meetings across the state with this slogan.

"The country is not at all safe in the hands of someone who got initiited into politics through communal riots," she said, in an indirect reference to the Gujarat riots of 2002 when Modi was the state Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons afrer an extended core committee meeting of her party, Banerjee announced that the Trinamool would send a list of job losers due to demonetisation of high value currency to President Pranab Mukherjee.

"In India, there are no banks in 92 percent villages. The central government has become faceless after making the country cashless. The government bulldozed for cashless economy. Many people who were working in different sectors have returned home. About ten crore workers have become jobless after demonetisation.

"We are preparing a feedback and a list from those who have lost their jobs. We will send the list to the President," she said.

Banerjee said there is no money in the villages. "The decisions were repeatedly changed from sunrise to sunset. No one knows who were running the country (government). In fact the Finance Minister does not know."

Without taking the name of Prime Minister Modi, she alleged that "Alibaba and his four associates" were taking all decisions.

"Alibaba and four others have been bulldozing the people of the country, their party and the government. God knows what decisions were taken."