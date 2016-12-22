Madras High Court dismisses appointment of 11 members to TNPSC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday set aside the appointment of 11 members to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) as it lacked selection process.

Hearing a public interest litigation questioning the qualification of these members, all appointed on a single day, the court said the selection of members for TNPSC does not have any process.

The court also said one of the 11 appointed members - former District Judge V.Ramamurthi is ineligible for the post as his services as a district judge were not extended beyond the time he turned 58 owing to his track record.

Reacting the judgement, PMK founder S.Ramadoss it only shows how the state government appoints people to important posts.

He said the judgement has restored the prestige and dignity of the TNPSC.