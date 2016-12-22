Goa-Mumbai concrete expressway to boost tourism in Goa and Konkan region

Panaji: The proposed Goa-Mumbai concrete expressway would promote tourism in Goa as well as in the Konkan region, Union Minister for Roads and Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, adding that the project would also reduce the rate of accidents along the stretch.

Gadkari was speaking in Panaji after laying the foundation stone for the two phases of widening the nearly 43-km-long National Highway-17 to a four-lane highway.

"The Goa-Mumbai concrete expressway is going to play a significant role in promoting tourism in Goa and also in Konkan region," Gadkari said, adding that the project would be completed in 11 phases and would cost around Rs 12,000 crore.

"In order to explore tourism potential in the state, projects like development of route along sea side will benefit to a great extent," he said.