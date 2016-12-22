BJP team to visit 'communally disturbed' Dhulagarh in Bengal
By
| Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 21:37
First Published |
Dhulagarh, West Bengal, Howrah, Communal Clashes, Hindus,

Communal clashes erupted in Dhulagarh during the Milad-un-Nabi procession on December 12.

New Delhi: A four-member BJP delegation is set to visit Dhulagarh in Howrah district of West Bengal where communal clashes occurred recently, the party said on Thursday.

The delegation comprises the party's Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal, former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Lok Sabha member Satyapal Singh and Rajya Sabha member Rupa Ganguly.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh will also join the delegation once it reaches Howrah, the party said.

Communal clashes erupted in Dhulagarh during the Milad-un-Nabi procession on December 12.

The BJP has been accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of targeting the Hindus, who it said were supporting the BJP.

Tags:
Dhulagarh, West Bengal, Howrah, Communal clashes, Hindus
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 