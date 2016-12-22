BJP team to visit 'communally disturbed' Dhulagarh in Bengal

New Delhi: A four-member BJP delegation is set to visit Dhulagarh in Howrah district of West Bengal where communal clashes occurred recently, the party said on Thursday.

The delegation comprises the party's Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal, former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Lok Sabha member Satyapal Singh and Rajya Sabha member Rupa Ganguly.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh will also join the delegation once it reaches Howrah, the party said.

Communal clashes erupted in Dhulagarh during the Milad-un-Nabi procession on December 12.

The BJP has been accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of targeting the Hindus, who it said were supporting the BJP.