Odisha government approves Rs 14, 981 crore investment proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday approved 13 projects worth Rs 14,981 crore investment having employment potential of 22,654, an official said.

The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary AP Padhi approved the projects.

"While 13 proposals have been approved, proposed investment of Rs 14,981 crore has been received. Out of the 13 approved, prominent among them are three hotel projects, an apparel manufacturing unit of international Jockey brand and an oil refinery project of Adani Wilmar," said Padhi.

Also Read: NEET exam should also be conducted in Odia language: Naveen Patnaik

While 12 projects worth Rs 3,197 crore were approved, one power generation project of NLC India with an investment of Rs 11,783.8 crore has been recommended for further approval of the high-level clearance authority headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Industry Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said all projects will provide employment to 22,654 people in the state.

"This is the first single window committee after the Make in Odisha Conclave. The industries had expressed their willingness to invest in Odisha," he said.