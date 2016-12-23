Delhi proposes waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur poultry market

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to set up a waste-to-energy plant in the fish and poultry market at Ghazipur, Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The government will soon float a tender for allotting a contract for this plant, Rai told reporters here.

The plant is proposed to be commissioned in an area of 1,500 square metres within the market in east Delhi.

"The waste to energy management plant will convert approximately 10-15 metric tonne of waste into energy on daily basis," he added.

Currently 10 metric tonne waste is generated from the fish and poultry markets and is transported to Ghazipur landfill site.

"The project involves initial cost of Rs 3.33 crore and running cost of another 3.3 crore for five years," Rai said.

Approximately 1800 KW per hour electricity shall be supplied by the agency to run the market on which the department is incurring a cost of Rs 58 lakh per annum, the minister added.

"The entire project cost is expected to be recovered within 4-5 years," he said.

Rai added the project will save Rs 8 crore of the taxpayers' money as huge expenditure incurred to transport waste from market to landfill sites will be saved apart from generation of 1800 KW per hour electricity.