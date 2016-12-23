4 dead after truck collides with car on NH 8, Gujarat
By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:14
First Published |
Car Accident, Accident, 4 people died, Truck Collides, NH 8, Gujarat, Navsari, National Highway, National Highway 8, Police

4 dead after truck collides with car on NH 8, Gujarat

Navsari (Gujarat): At least 4 people died on Thursday night after a truck collided with a car on National Highway 8 near Navsari in Gujarat. 
 
According to reports, the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and traffic management is being looked into by the police. However, the people who lost their life in the accident have not been indentified yet. 
 

 

 
 
Earlier, in another fatal accident, 4 people, including 2 teenage girls and a 4-year-old girl, died, while 4 others were injured in two separate road accidents after speeding cars crashed into obstacles.
 
(More details awaited ... )
 
Tags:
Car Accident, accident, 4 people died, NH 8, Gujarat, Navsari, National Highway, National Highway 8, Police
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 