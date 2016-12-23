4 dead after truck collides with car on NH 8, Gujarat

Navsari (Gujarat): At least 4 people died on Thursday night after a truck collided with a car on National Highway 8 near Navsari in Gujarat.

According to reports, the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and traffic management is being looked into by the police. However, the people who lost their life in the accident have not been indentified yet.

Gujarat: 4 people dead after a truck collided with a car on National Highway 8 near Navsari, last night pic.twitter.com/jiXzQksIY9 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016

Earlier, in another fatal accident, 4 people, including 2 teenage girls and a 4-year-old girl, died, while 4 others were injured in two separate road accidents after speeding cars crashed into obstacles.

(More details awaited ... )