Jaipur: Body of ATS Additional SP Ashish Prabhakar, woman found dead in a car

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, an Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) in the anti-terror squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police along with a woman were found dead in a government vehicle on the Mahal road at Shivdaspura, Rajasthan on December 22.

The ATS officer was identified as a 45-year-old Ashish Prabhakar who belonged to the Rajasthan police.

Further commenting on the incident, ATS-SOG Additional DG Umesh Mishra said that a service revolver was found beside the bodies that were lying in a pool of blood when passersby spotted the car after hearing gunshots around 9 pm on Thursday.

As per the primary investigations made, it appears to be a case of suicide, he added.

Prabhakar’s wife and family members have been informed and a probe launched into the incident. However, the identity of the other deceased is yet to be disclosed.