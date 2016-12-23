Jaipur: Body of ATS Additional SP Ashish Prabhakar, woman found in car

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, The body of the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) in the anti-terror squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police, along with a woman, was found in his official SUV on the Mahal road near an under construction building at Shivdaspura, Rajasthan on December 22.

The ATS officer, identified as 45-year-old Ashish Prabhakar, belonged to the Rajasthan Police. He used his service revolver to shoot the 36-year-old woman. Prabhakar then called up the police control room and told them about the body before shooting himself. Investigators said both were found with bullets in their temple.

Further commenting on the incident, ATS-SOG Additional DG Umesh Mishra said that a service revolver was found beside the bodies that were lying in a pool of blood when passersby spotted the car after hearing gunshots around 9 pm on Thursday.

A senior police officer said, "It appears that the officer had shot the woman following some confrontation. The woman has not yet been identified. In a confused state of mind, he had first called up the police control room about a body and later committed suicide."

Adding to it was City Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal, who said, "Nothing is conclusive as of now. But at this moment, it appears that to be a case of murder followed by suicide. The vehicle was also locked from inside."

Prabhakar’s wife and family members have been informed and a probe launched into the incident. However, the identity of the other deceased is yet to be disclosed.

Rajasthan ATS officer, Ashish Prabhakar was part of the team that caught the alleged Islamic State group sympathiser Mohammad Sirajuddhin in December 2015.