Rs 29.98 lakh seized in Hubli, Karnataka; 2 arrested
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:42
Another incident on Wednesday has come up where almost Rs 30 lakh were confiscated in Hubli, Karnataka.

Hubli: Adding to the string of black money crackdowns, another incident on Thursday has come up where almost Rs 30 lakh were confiscated in Hubli, Karnataka.

As per reports, 2 people were arrested with the undeclared money amounting to Rs 29.98 in newly issued currency notes in the Hubli area, officially known as Hubbali in the state of Karnataka.

The matter is being further investigated by the police.

Earlier on December 13, Rs 93 lakh were seized in new currency from a car in Vellore.

(Further details awaited...)

 

 

