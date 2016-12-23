MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju meets Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh

I am going to Manipur along with my senior officers to take stock of situation caused due to the economic blockade: Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home pic.twitter.com/rFd9lo3oAw
We will also talk to State Govt to find a solution to this as ppl are facing a lot of problems due to the prevailing situation: Kiren Rijiju
#ManipurBlockade Curfew relaxed in parts of Imphal East district till 9 PM today, expect in areas from Lamlong Bazar to Yaingangpokpi pic.twitter.com/5z6IiJ7Qu3
Imphal: MoS Home Kiren Rijiju meets Manipur Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh pic.twitter.com/d8gZKuINnl
