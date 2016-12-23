MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju to visit Manipur to take stock of situation

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS) Kiren Rijiju along with some senior MHA officers are all set to visit Manipur today in order to take the stock of the situation from the state of functionaries.
Speaking about his visit to the state, Kiren Rijiju said that he will talk to the State Govt to find a solution to this as people are facing a lot of problems due to the prevailing situation.
The curfew has been called-off till 9 pm today in some parts of Imphal East district. However, the curfew still continues in few areas from Lamlong Bazar to Yaingangpokpi.
Post the eruption of violence in state mobile and internet services have also been suspended.
Previously, MoS Kiren Rijiju had rapped the state government for failing to discharge its duties as it had been unable to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road despite repeated requests.
Reacting on the violence, Home Minister Rajnath Singh wrote a letter to Chief Ministers of both Manipur and Nagaland expressing his concern over the extremely distressing situation that has been caused by continuous blockade of National Highway-2 (NH-2).
The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, assured the delegation of all help to ensure improvement in the state's situation.
