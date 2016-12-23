CISF seizes over Rs 53 lakh in new currency from foreign national at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday seized over Rs 53.78 lakh in new currency notes and Rs 4.29 lakh in old currency from a foreign national at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

According to initial reports, it has not been cleared that from where the accused had got amount in new currency. However, investigation in the case is underway.

#FLASH CISF detects Rs 53.78 lakh(approx) in new currency notes & Rs 4.29 lakh in old currency from a foreign nat'l at Delhi's IGI airport. — ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016

Earlier on December 22, in yet another crackdown on people carrying unaccounted wealth, old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 worth Rs 31 lakh was seized from a person at New Delhi Railway station.

Post government's demonetisation move, the I-T department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigation agencies have been conducting raids to crackdown on illegal money launderers and have unearthed wealth amounting to millions of rupees including gold and diamond items.

PM Modi on November 8 announced the banning of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes and replaced them with new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes in order to crackdown on black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and moving India towards cashless economy.

