Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks bread with Lt Governor Najeeb Jung
By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 10:43
First Published |
Arvind Kejriwal, Najeeb Jung, Aam Aadmi Party, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, Lt Governor, Delhi Chief Minister, AAP leader, New Delhi, IAS Officer, Madhya Pradesh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Congress

The meeting between the AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Najeeb Jung lasted for about an hour

New Delhi: A day after Delhi's Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigned, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning met him at his residence here.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was locked in a running battle with Jung for a long time, told reporters that the two met over breakfast.
 
Kejriwal, who had expressed his 'surprise' at the sudden move, said Jung had not given him any new details for his decision. "He told me that he is resigning due to his personal reasons."
 
The meeting between the AAP leader and Jung lasted for about an hour. 
 
 
Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most governors in the states. 
 
Jung is a former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He is also a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. He said he would return to his 'first love' academics.
 
Tags:
Arvind Kejriwal, Najeeb Jung, Aam Aadmi Party, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, Lt Governor, Delhi Chief Minister, AAP leader, New Delhi, IAS Officer, Madhya Pradesh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Congress
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 