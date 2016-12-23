Horror for gym goer! Trainer stalks girl after 5 years

Bengaluru: Tired from persistent stalking and threats to kill by her gym trainer, a woman changed her house but after 5 years, the stalker came to the fore again with his old antics and this time the infuriated victim filed a police complaint on Friday against the stalker in Bengaluru.

According to reports, it all started 5 years ago when the woman, working in a private firm, joined a gym in Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Bengaluru. All she wanted was to reduce weight and a fitness regime from a trainer in that gym but that call for help turned into a nightmare when the trainer became a relentless stalker.

The gym trainer, L Anjan Gowda (31), 6 years older than the victim, started harassing the woman in the name of training routine and used to follow her till her house. She protested against it but the stalking and harassment didn’t stop. Ultimately, she left the gym and changed her house to get rid of him.

Five years passed and the woman got back to her normal life, leaving the horrific experiences behind but the trainer managed to trace her again. He started doing the same stalking and harassing all over again. He began creating nuisances outside her house on his bike and while drunk would shout out embarrassing remarks about her.

The trainer went way too far when he threatened to kill her if she didn’t agree to marry him and he further began to outrage her modesty in public.

The woman was pardoning his acts for a long time but this time she took a stand and filed a police complaint against him. The police arrested the gym trainer on Thursday.