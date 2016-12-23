A new low! 7-year-old raped and dumped outside police station in Lucknow

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a 7-year-old girl was raped and later dumped into the bushes near a Gurudwara in Ashiana Nagar, Lucknow, UP on Thursday.

The victim was a student of class III and was living with her parents in Kila Mohamadi village of Aashiana. On Thursday, the girl had left the house in afternoon to get some candies from a nearby shop. The 7-year-old did not return home for a long time and remained untraceable by her parents following which the parents of the girl lodged a missing report at the Aashiana police station.

During the search, some local residents spotted the girl lying in an unconscious state in the thickets near a Gurudwara, just behind the Aashiana police station.

After the parents identified the child, the victim was rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment from where she was referred to KGMU. Speaking on the condition of the victim, doctors said that the 7-year-old was in a critical condition.

Commenting on the matter, Circle Officer, Cantt, Avanish Mishra said that the girl had suffered serious injuries on her private part which indicates she was sexually assaulted before being dumped near the Gurdwara in the evening.

He further added, "The place where from she was recovered is far away from her house and it was not possible for a girl of this age to reach there. It seemed that someone picked her from way".