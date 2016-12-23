You broke our hearts, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday berated 'guest teachers' in state-run schools for protesting against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a day earlier.

The normally placid Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, turned emotional as he accused a small group of teachers of acting at the behest of the AAP's political rivals.

Hundreds of 'guest teachers' who have been demanding permanent jobs in schools run by the Delhi government on Wednesday raised anti-Kejriwal slogans and blocked a key road after an official function.

A livid Sisodia said some 15 or so teachers allied to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Congress had incited the mass of teachers despite being promised higher wages by the Delhi government.

"I was really pained" by what these teachers did on Wednesday, Sisodia said. "I fought for your cause with the LG (Lt Governor Najeeb Jung) and this is what you do to us."

"How dare you call Kejriwal a 'chor' (thief)? What crime did he commit? You stabbed us in the back. I could not sleep last night."

Sisodia threatened action against the teachers who incited others to block the Ring Road and warned the teaching community not to use their platform for political ends.