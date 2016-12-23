Patidar leader Hardik Patel arrested in Jaipur
Hardik Patel said he was arrested on landing at the Jaipur airport.

Jaipur: Patidar leader Hardik Patel was on Friday arrested here and he tweeted that a police officer told him that this was done because of danger to his life.
 
"Jaipur Police cited threats to my life as the reason" he was taken into custody, Patel said. He quoted an unnamed senior police officer as saying that there were 'orders from above' to arrest him.
 

 

