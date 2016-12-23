Sushma Swaraj steps in after Norway officials take 5-year-old into custody

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sought a report from the Indian Ambassador in Norway after a Norwegian couple alleged that their five-year-old child was taken away by Norwegian authorities over a shallow complaint of abuse.

The EAM Minister tweeted, "I have asked Indian Ambassador in Norway to send me a report.”

Speaking on the matter, BJP leader Vijay Jolly said that he had written to the minister and the Indian Ambassador in Norway after the couple sought help in getting back the custody of their child.

As per reports, the child was taken from his kindergarten school on December 13 without the parents being informed and is being kept at a children's welfare home some 150 km away from Norwegian capital Oslo.

Meanwhile, MEA said, "Our Embassy officials in Oslo have spoken to the boy’s father Anil Kumar Sharma and extended full support. However, Sharma informed the mission that he has hired a lawyer to represent him in the case."

Speaking to NewsX, the boy’s father Anil Kumar Sharma, who runs an Indian restaurant in Norway, said, "We want our child back with the help from the Indian government. We last had a talk with our son on Monday. He was crying and was not feeling good at all,” he added.

Further disclosing the matter, the spokesperson at the Norwegian Embassy said, "The Embassy became aware of this case yesterday evening. We have asked relevant authorities in Norway to provide us with further information, and are awaiting their response."

In the letter written by BJP leader Vijay Jolly to Indian Ambassador Debraj Pradhan, he raised the issue of forcible custody of the boy named Aryan by Child Welfare Department of Norway on baseless and fabricated complaints in Oslo on December 13.

The boy's father has also served as the vice-president of the Overseas Friends of the BJP in Oslo.

This is the third such case in Norway involving Indian children.

Previously, in 2011, a three-year-old and a one-year-old were separated from their parents, prompting the then UPA government to take up the issue with Norway. The Norwegian court later allowed the children to be reunited with their parents.