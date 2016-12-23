Plea challenging appointment of new CJI dismissed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar as the new Chief Justice of India when incumbent Chief Justice T.S Thakur retires on January 3, 2017.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice L.Nageswara Rao dismissed the plea submitted by the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms.

Earlier, President of India Pranab Mukherjee had agreed to the appointment of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar as the next CJI of the country.

If selected, 64-year-old Khehar will be the first Chief Justice from Sikh community and will hold the tenure till August 2017.

Justice Khehar is the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court and will take over the reins from the incumbent CJI Justice T S Thakur in January 2017.





