Election Commission delists 255 unrecognised political parties amidst fear of financial irregularity

New Delhi: In a recent drive against unrecognised political parties, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday delisted 255 registered but unrecognised political parties. In a further probe, the body has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to conduct a full enquiry probing into the financial angles of these political parties.

“These parties were unlisted for not contesting elections between 2005 and 2015,” the poll watchdog had said earlier. It said upon verification, the election machinery found that some parties are “no longer in existence or functioning”.

According to section 29C, the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it shall, in each financial year, prepare a report on the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by it from any person in that financial year; and contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by it from companies other than Government companies in that financial year.

There are over 1780 registered but unrecognised political parties.

According to the Constitution, the Election Commission has the power to register a political party but has no power to de-register it. It has been fighting for the inclusion of this power within its legal ambit.