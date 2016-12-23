Demonetisation an economic dacoity: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Criticising the implementation of demonetisation, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Almora, Uttarakhand on Friday said note ban is an economic daicoty.

In his address, Gandhi said that the government’s abrupt move severely affected poor and middle class families.

Pointing out that government’s drive against black money will not affect the hoarders, Gandhi said “All cash is not black money and all black money is not cash”.

He further alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government tried to kill the Land Bill in Parliament.

“More than 100 people lost their lives due to demonetisation. But we are not allowed to speak about them in parliament house,” he said.

Days ago the Gandhi scion in a rally in Mehsana in Gujarat slammed the BJP government for “insulting” the daily labourers by saying they dig holes in MNREGA.